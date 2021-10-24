Cliffside mansion Daniel O’Donnell built sold to Irish tech millionaire

Daniel and his wife Majella first decided to put the house on the market back in 2007

A cliff side mansion which was built by Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell in County Donegal has been sold to Irish tech millionaire Trevor Parsons.

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom home on Cruit Island was named after one of his songs “My Donegal Shore” and sits overlooking his birthplace of Kincasslagh and the Atlantic Ocean.

The master bedroom is reported to have a two-storey dressing room with an en-suite bathroom complete with jacuzzi and balcony.

There is also terraced lawns and gardens, decking, barbecue areas, a wooden summer house and a triple garage on site.

Daniel and his wife Majella first decided to put the house on the market back in 2007 in order to downsize and sold the seafront mansion to former Irish Psychics Live boss Tom Higgins.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, Tom and his wife Theresa Dunne paid in the region of €3m for the home.

They later transferred this mortgage to Everyday Finance back in December 2018 and used it as a holiday home until it was put on the market in May.

It is not known how much its new owner Trevor Parsons offered to seal the deal but it is believed that they were asking for a greatly discounted price of around €1m.

Daniel O’Donnell recently hit headlines due to his new music video for his latest single ‘Down at The Lah De Dah’ last week.

The video for the cover of Jimmy Buffet's classic single sees the 59-year-old firstly in striped pyjamas, longingly watching a TV clip of people on a sunny beach.

He then tucks himself into bed and viewers are able to enter his dream of better weather and a tropical landscape, with no ‘special effects’ spared.

During the video, which is nearly four minutes long, fans watch O’Donnell as he surfs, dances in a Hawaiian hula skirt and even befriends a pirate and mermaids, thanks to the power of some hilarious animations.



