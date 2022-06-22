Claudine Keane on America’s gun culture: ‘Instead of fire drills, the kids were doing gun drills’

Claudine Keane pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee For One Use

Claudine Keane has spoken about the gun culture in America after the tragedy of last month’s mass shooting.

She and her husband Robbie lived there for five years with their two young boys Robert (13) and Hudson (6) while the former Ireland soccer captain played for LA Galaxy.

“It wasn’t that I was scaredM but they had to do the gun drills and everything in school when they were four years of age,” she said.

“It’s quite overwhelming at that age. Instead of having a fire drill, they were having a gun drill.

“It’s not something you should have to do that young, but the reality is, you have to (do it) over there.”

She praised the stance adopted by Hollywood movie star Matthew McConaughey, who made a speech in the White House where he called on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass tougher gun control legislation.

A native of Uvalde, Texas, his home town was left devastated after the killing of 19 children and two teachers in the second-worst mass school shooting in the country’s history.

Read More

“I think Matthew McConaughey said it best, when he said that people have been saying it for years and nothing has been done about it,” said Claudine.

Video of the Day

“He was staying in our hotel in London when we were there for Soccer Aid. He’s very genuine.

“They obviously clearly have an issue and they have to do something about it. But I did say it before when I lived there with my kids. I thought it was crazy.”

A former model, she and Robbie are now based full-time with their family in her home town of Malahide, Co Dublin and she said she loves the slower pace of life here.

“I love Ireland and I love being home. I get to travel all the time. I have a really good balance at the moment,” she said.

“When I came out of Covid I thought, ‘Thank God, I can travel again and that I’m alive.’ I’m just happy to do fun things at the moment, go travelling with my family and my kids,” she said.

Claudine, who celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary to husband Robbie recently, was one of the attendees at the recent Platinum VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel.

The former Miss Ireland contestant, who was also at Ascot last week, said she had “really missed social events” and having something to look forward to.

"Covid was a lot of outdoor living for us. We were outside to keep our sanity and exercise. We got really into our walks and runs, as a family we are really lucky we live beside Malahide Castle,” she said.