Clare Morrison: I’m not surprised by Phillip Schofield’s exit – it’s been a long time coming
Clare MorrisonUK Independent
Daytime TV should not be this stimulating.
Latest Celebrity
Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo wed for second time in Spain
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to fill in as interim This Morning hosts
Clare Morrison: I’m not surprised by Phillip Schofield’s exit – it’s been a long time coming
Victoria Beckham on ageing and feeling ‘comfortable’ with who she is
Beyonce fans hail ‘true class act’ as singer dazzles through Edinburgh rain
Disruptive climate protests are caused by political inaction – Schwarzenegger
Author Martin Amis whose novels defined a generation dies aged 73
Man arrested after attack on statue at BBC HQ with hammer and chisel
The troubles which plagued Phillip Schofield ahead of This Morning departure
Star Wars actor Forest Whitaker says first Scottish visit is ‘a touch of magic’
Top Stories
Tony Ward: Leinster will learn from this but Champions Cup final loss will cut them deep psychologically
Westmeath come from 17 points down to stun Wexford in sensational Leinster SHC upset
'The Irish community were demonised' - Noel Gallagher on being Irish in the UK during the IRA bombing campaign, and why Blair is not a war criminal
‘I want to coach Ireland’ – Ronan O’Gara reveals international ambitions after latest Champions Cup success
Latest NewsMore
‘A lot of soul-searching’ after Tipperary loss - Brian Lohan reflects on strong finish to Clare’s round robin campaign
Pádraig Harrington insists he’s still a Major contender following roller-coaster weekend at PGA
Rishi Sunak under pressure to investigate Suella Braverman bid to avoid penalty points
BREAKING | Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
LGFA wrap: Roisín Byrne sends Kildare into Model rematch
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin as children cycle past
Why Ukraine fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite the terrible cost
Manchester City players celebrate step one of the treble with fans after lifting Premier League trophy
‘Who doesn’t love this?’ – Tipp and Limerick not disappointed with draw after ‘proper Munster championship hurling’
Jude Law and Alicia Vikander lead stars at premiere of Firebrand in Cannes