Cillian Murphy: ‘You can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture, like it’s a f***king event’

Irish movie star Cillian Murphy has said he does not like being “photographed by people” and that it “can ruin experiences”.

Murphy is most famous for his role in hit crime drama, Peaky Blinders.

However, becoming the iconic Thomas Shelby has left him with some unwanted attention: “It can ruin experiences, because it fetishizes everything: You can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture, like this is a f**king event. It kind of destroys nuance and human behaviour, but that’s part and parcel of it.”

He tells Rolling Stone: “Interviews are like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination. I don’t really partake. I don’t go out. I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote. I don’t like being photographed by people.”

Murphy’s much anticipated Oppenheimer is set to hit cinemas this summer.

The Cork movie star plays the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, bringing to life one of the most recognisable historical figures of the 20th century, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist who created the atomic bomb.

Murphy has become a go-to collaborator for Nolan who has cast him in six of his films.

On being a fan of Nolan and his movies, Murphy added: “I was a Chris Nolan fan. That’s how I was when I met him for the first time, because I’d watched Following, I’d watched Memento, I’d watched Insomnia. And I met him for Batman Begins on the basis of being a fan. So it feels absurd that I’ve been in six of his films.

“But I always hoped I could play a lead in a Chris Nolan movie. What actor wouldn’t want to do that?”

Murphy is now portraying Bill Furlong for his Small Things character, an Eighties coal man with too many mouths to feed.

Murphy handpicked the book Small Things Like These to be adapted to screen, a book exploring the Magdalene Laundries and the religious institutions in which women and girls were imprisoned and forced to carry out unpaid labour.

“Everyone in Ireland that you talk to, of a certain generation, more or less has a story. It’s just in Irish people. What happened with the church, I think we’re still kind of processing it. And art can be a balm for that.”

The production for the movie is set at St. Mary’s, Dublin, which operated as a laundry in the past.

“You can feel the texture, and in the tiny house where we shot, you can feel the claustrophobia. Chris [Nolan] is a big fan of that.”

Almost eight years ago, Murphy moved back to Ireland from London, opting to live in Dublin with his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness and his sons.

“We had 14 years in London. But as you hit your late thirties and have kids, living in a major metropolis is less exciting. Also, we’re both Irish. We wanted the kids to be reared Irish.

“I think it’s the best decision we made.”

His sons, now nearly 16 and 18 had to be bribed with the promise of a Labrador to move.

“They’re really good boys. We don’t do ‘Dad’s Movie Night,’ but they like some of my films. They say all my films are really intense.”