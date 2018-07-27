Style Celebrity

Friday 27 July 2018

Christine Lampard's stalker facing jail over 'very nasty' tweets

Christine Lampard attends a party to launch Andrea McLean's new book "Confessions of a Menopausal Woman" at Devonshire Club on June 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Christine Lampard's stalker is facing jail after sending the TV presenter "very nasty" tweets.

In May Christof King, 39, from Brent, north-west London, admitted stalking the star, but disputed sending the messages online.

King, who wanted career advice from Lampard, sent tweets and letters and turned up at her house on more than one occasion, causing her to hide in a bedroom with the housekeeper.

After a Newton hearing on the matter of the tweets, Judge Robin Johnson ruled on June 5 at Isleworth Crown Court that King did indeed send tweets to Lampard.

He said: "There is clear evidence that he has delusional tendencies.

"In my judgment I accept that Mrs Lampard is truthful and accurate.

"I accept that she received tweets from Christ_of_King in 2015 and that these included some very nasty remarks."

The judge said he would consider Lampard's assessment of the tweets - which she described as "dark" - an understatement.

King will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

