Christine Lampard welcomes new baby boy with husband Frank

Frank and Christine Lampard have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)

Television presenter and broadcaster Christine Lampard has given birth to a baby boy.

The 42-year-old who is originally from Newtownards, welcomed her new arrival together with husband and former Chelsea Football Club star Frank Lampard.

Posting on Instagram from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital where she gave birth, the Loose Women host announced she had given birth to a baby boy, holding him up to the camera alongside the caption: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition. Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love."

Mrs Lampard revealed publicly she was pregnant with new baby Frederick back in January.

The couple already have a daughter, Patricia Charlotte Lampard, who was born in September 2018.

She is also step-mum to Frank's other two children Luna and Isla from a previous relationship.

Mrs Lampard's showbiz friends congratulated the couple online.

Radio host Pete Snodden said it was "amazing news" and wished the pair congratulations under the post. While English actress Michelle Keegan posted: "Amazing news. Congratulations Christine to you and your family."

