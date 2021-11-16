Christine Lampard: I’m more fearful of being alone at home after robbery

Christine Lampard has revealed how she was afraid for her daughter and of being left alone in her luxury London home after it was raided by burglars.

The Northern Irish star and other celebrities may have been targeted after leaving clues about when they might be away on social media, one detective suggested.

Three members of an international gang that stole almost €30 of cash, jewellery and gems from celebrities — including 42-year-old television presenter Christine and her former Chelsea FC midfielder and manager husband Frank Lampard (43) — were jailed yesterday.

The Lampards had around £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen while they were out of their Chelsea property on December 1 2019.

Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic (24), Alessandro Maltese (45), and Alessandro Donati (44) were behind three heists in west London over just 13 days.

Victim impact statements were read at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday as the three were jailed yesterday.

Newtownards native Christine said: “Since this break-in at my house, I am much more fearful of being alone in my own home, I am less trusting of visitors to the house and feel unsafe in my home.

“I have a young daughter and feel vulnerable in a home which I had previously always felt safe and happy in.

“I have struggled to sleep sometimes since the incident as I am sensitive to any noise from outside, fearing another attack.”

Christine’s daughter Patricia was aged just one at the time. The couple now have a son too, Freddie, born in March this year.

Mr Lampard said the crime had had a “major impact” on his general feeling of security, adding: “The fact that my job means I travel frequently again raises my concerns.

“Neither Christine nor I are sleeping too well as a consequence of this incident,” he said.

“I would add that while I have been an unfortunate victim of a crime previously, particularly burglary, this incident has had a far greater impact on our lives.”

Other victims included the late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and socialite Tamara Ecclestone.

Because none of the suspects has been interviewed by British police under extradition rules, officers say they don’t know why the families of Eccleston, Lampard and Srivaddhanaprabha were targeted.

Detective Constable Andrew Payne said the “meticulous” gang ensured they “were no more than shadows and ghosts as they moved around London”.

And they picked targets that were “impossible on paper” like a plot out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

But asked if they might have interrogated the star’s Instagram and Twitter accounts for clues of when they might be away, DC Payne said: “A lot of people live their lives social media, it’s the world we live in. That may have been how they planned it we don’t know.

“Obviously the people they are targeting are of extreme wealth and the likelihood of hitting the jackpot is greatly higher than someone else.”

Jovanovic was jailed for 11 years by Judge Martin Edmunds QC at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday, while Maltese and Donati were each sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.

The men, who were brought to court under armed police guard as a helicopter flew overhead, will return to Italy to serve their sentences following proceeds of crime proceedings in the UK.