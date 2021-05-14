Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett visits Rock of Cashel with Una Healy

Una and Lynsey at the Rock of Cashel

Una Healy and Lynsey Bennett ticked an item of the bucket list as they explored tourist attraction the Rock of Cashel together.

The former Saturdays singer, who hails from Tipperary, showed the Longford mum-of-two around her home county and shared some stunning photos from their adventure together.

Una and Lynsey’s sunny stroll comes after Lynsey returned home from Mexico at the end of April, where she was receiving intensive treatment following her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis.

The pair enjoyed the sunshine as they explored the Rock of Cashel in stylish leggings and hoodies.

Una posted some pictures of the pals at the historic site, writing: “Such a beautiful morning spent with you Lynsey.”

Lynsey commented that she was “looking forward to [their] Longford stroll soon” and was also keen to show off her own photos of their big day out.

She captioned her post: “The Rock of Cashel off the bucket list. Best chinwag and stroll with the best soul @unahealy. Moms on tour.”

One of Lynsey’s followers commented: “Gorgeous girls, beautiful place to go for chats.”

Una later shared an Instagram story of the book The Magic by Rhonda Byrne – the third installment of the best-selling The Secret series – which was gifted to her by Lynsey.

She keeps her followers up to date with her treatments and shared that she was reacting well to the medication.

At the time, she wrote: “I have good news, my cancer is still stable which is just absolutely amazing to think that it's still under control. I’m so grateful.”

Earlier this month, Lynsey revealed that she moved into a new house in Longford with her two daughters and is settling back into life in Ireland.

As she navigates her battle with cancer, Lynsey says that “gratitude and strength” are what helps her through the tough days.

