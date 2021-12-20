Celebs Go Dating forced to cancel finale amid soaring Covid-19 cases

TV bosses have been forced to cancel Celebs Go Dating’s finale due to surging Covid-19 cases.

Producers on the Channel 4 show, which sees celebrities looking for love with the help of an exclusive dating agency, had no choice but to act as the UK saw record infections over the last week.

The episode has been postponed until 2022.

In a statement, a Celebs Go Dating spokesperson said: “In light of the wider Covid-19 situation currently impacting the UK, filming for our finale is being rescheduled as health and safety remains the top priority.

“We thank our cast, contributors and crew for following our rigorous Covid-19 protocols, which ensure that we can film the series whilst maintaining a safe environment.

“Viewers can look forward to the return of the celebrity dating agency when Celebs Go Dating airs next year.”

A source also told The Sun: “The safety of everyone starring on the show and those working on it is a priority.”

The dating show saw celebrities including TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, former boyband member Abz Love and reality stars Chloe Brockett and Mile Nazaire request dating advice in their search for romance.

It comes as other television programmes axe shows between Christmas and New Year over fears of staff shortages.

ITV bosses have pulled the plug on Good Morning Britain between Christmas and New Year which means the show’s hosts will be given an extended break over the festive period.

Video of the Day

GMB will still have a special broadcast on Christmas Day from 7am until 9am, a spokesperson for the show confirmed.

Previously, it had been planned to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31.

The decision was made to scrap the shows scheduled for during that time to “protect” the TV team and now they won’t return to work until January.

© Evening Standard