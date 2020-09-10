Zombie TV series The Walking Dead killed off after 11 seasons

Norman Reedus stars in The Walking Dead, which is coming to an end after 11 seasons (Matt Crossick/PA)

Zombie TV series The Walking Dead is to come to an end after 11 seasons, it has been announced.

The long-running drama, set in a post-apocalyptic future where the undead roam the world, will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode season, network AMC said.

However, it was not all bad news for fans.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020

A spin-off series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who play Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead, is already in development, with Angela Kang serving as executive producer.

The as-yet-untitled show is set to premiere in 2023.

Scott M Gimple, The Walking Dead franchise’s chief content officer, said: “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.

“This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

The Walking Dead premiered in 2010 and initially starred British actor Andrew Lincoln in the lead role as former police officer Rick Grimes.

Lincoln left the show during the ninth season. The series already has multiple spin-offs, including Fear The Walking Dead and Chris Hardwick’s after-show Talking Dead.

PA Media