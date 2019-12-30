Zac Efron ‘bounced back quick’ after Papua New Guinea illness

Zac Efron has reassured fans after he was taken ill in Papua New Guinea while filming a survival show.

The 32-year-old High School Musical star said he recovered quickly and is now at home in the US for the festive period.

The programme, to air on streaming service Quibi, is called Killing Zac Efron and will see him live off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear and a guide partner.

He shared a photograph from his trip on Instagram and wrote: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

When the show for the short-form streaming service was announced in November, Efron said in a statement: “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level.

“I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”

PA Media