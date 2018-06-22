Yvonne Connolly enjoys romantic break in Santorini with boyfriend John Conroy

Model, cook and TV presenter Yvonne Connolly is enjoying a romantic getaway with her other half, cinematographer John Conroy, in the Greek Islands.

Model, cook and TV presenter Yvonne Connolly is enjoying a romantic getaway with her other half, cinematographer John Conroy, in the Greek Islands.

The pair headed to the idyllic island of Santorini earlier this week to enjoy some quality time together in the sun.

Yvonne looked every inch the Greek goddess in a white and blue print top as she posted a pic of the pair at lunch. The couple have spent their days exploring the town of Thira before enjoying a meal together.

The island has been on Yvonne's holiday wish-list for a long time, and she took to social media to share photos of herself at the "dreamy" location. The break comes at an ideal time as it won't be long before Yvonne is missing boyfriend John when he flies Stateside for work.

"Enjoying every second in Santorini before my guy heads off to New Orleans for his next project," she said. As far as her own career is concerned, Yvonne says she would love to appear more frequently on The Six O'Clock show.

She has filled in for Muireann O'Connell as presenter. "I presented a couple of times lately, and I absolutely love it, so if you could all encourage Muireann to take off it would be great!" she joked earlier this month.

Yvonne was previously married to Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

Earlier this year, Ronan admitted that sharing custody of his three children with Yvonne can be "very, very tricky".

"It's tricky at times, navigating all of it, and it has to be handled with gloves at times," e said. "But I'm very lucky with three amazing children that understand what they're dealing with and the world they are in.

Herald