Yusuf/Cat Stevens on the King: ‘Very respectfully, I cheer him from afar’

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will be performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (PA)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has said he “very respectfully” cheers the King “from afar” as he spoke about the title track of his new album ahead of taking to the stage for Glastonbury’s tea-time legends slot.

The folk singer-songwriter, 74, released his 17th studio album titled King Of A Land earlier this month.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday ahead of making his debut on the Pyramid stage, he told presenters Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammad of the album’s title track of the same name: “It’s one of those moments where I had a lovely little riff on the guitar and then I found these words and it goes back actually, King Of A Land, it goes back to 1967 when I wrote another song called I’m Gonna Be King.

“So even there, I’m saying ‘I’m going to put things right. If I was king, I’ll put things right’, that childish, kind of boldness of wanting to change the world and make the world a better place.

“That’s what the message is all about and I sent a message of course straight to King Charles.

“Very respectfully, I cheer him from afar. But he’s in a good position. If he could utilise it more and perhaps have a few more powers, I think he could do a good job. Yeah, that’s what leadership should be.”

King Of A Land is his first album since 2020’s Tea For The Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his hit 1970 record of the same name.

Known for hits including Moonshadow, Wild World and Where Do The Children Play?, the singer, who next month turns 75, follows in the footsteps of acts such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Shirley Bassey who have all filled the Glastonbury tea-time legends slot.

Yusuf Islam performs on stage at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in west London as part of Island Records’ 50th birthday celebrations (PA)

On playing the slot, the musician said: “It’s kind of predestination, you may say. It’s a natural for me, I suppose, as I have got to this point, now, where I’ve got a really good catalogue of songs which stretches back to 1965 or 1966 let’s say.

“And so I’ve been there, done that.

“And I’ve gone through this whole kind of – of course, I went away for a while too. So I got a life and I came back. I mean, I’ve got a story to tell. I think it’ll be very suitable. Oh, and I’m looking forward to it greatly.”

Asked whether he had been approached to do the slot before, he explained: “Um, what was it? Was it Covid? There was a time before that, yes. And I wasn’t ready, but I was ramping up, kind of thing. And then there came Covid.

“And I think we were kind of ready to do it at that time. So it’s been a long time in coming, but I’ve always admired and loved the show.

“It’s an iconic moment of British musical history. It’s very close to Stonehenge and they still haven’t quite worked out what that thing means. But anyway, it’s all fun.”

Stevens was born Steven Demetre Georgiou in London but converted to Islam in 1977 after a near-death experience and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam.

He now uses both names when performing and his Twitter biography says: “Yusuf Islam the Artist also known as Cat Stevens.”

His Pyramid stage performance will be followed by classic rock outfit Blondie and rapper Lil Nas X, with Sir Elton John set to close out the festival on Sunday night.

The full interview can he heard on BBC Sounds.