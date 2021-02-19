‘You’re more like a younger sister’ – Storm Keating offers glimpse into family life on Missy’s birthday

Storm Keating offered a glimpse into family life as she shared a touching tribute to stepdaughter Missy as they celebrated her twentieth birthday.

The Australian TV producer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the family with her 124,000 followers.

Storm captioned the heartfelt post, saying: “To this gorgeous soul on her 20th Birthday. @missyykeating we are so proud of the young woman you’ve become.

“You’re clever, kind, positive and funny and every day you fill the house with so much energy and sparkle. You have the most beautiful heart and this makes you one of my favourite people in the world.”

The 39-year-old added that she felt she had won “the step-daughter lottery”, writing;

"I love our chats and feel like I’ve won the ‘step daughter lottery’ haha... although “step daughter” doesn’t quite capture it. You’re more like a younger sister and friend who I want to protect and will always adore.”

Storm became a step-mother to Missy and her siblings when she married Boyzone star Ronan Keating in 2015.

The pair met in 2012 and have since welcomed two children, son Cooper and baby Coco Knox who was born during the first Covid-19 lockdown last year.

They currently live in a luxurious manor in Barnes, just outside of London.

Dubliner Ronan has three children - son Jack and daughters Missy and Ali - with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

The series of snaps reveal the tight-knit relationship between the family as Missy can be seen doting over her two young half siblings.

Storm also expressed her gratitude towards her stepchildren, adding: “Thank you for loving your crazy family the way that you do - Cooper & Coco are so lucky to have such amazing older siblings in you, @jackrkeating and @ali_keating_.”

Ronan also took to Instagram to wish his eldest daughter a happy birthday, sharing a photo of him holding Missy in his arms.

He captioned it: "Happy Birthday to my eldest girl, still my baby girl. 20 years old today. Where have the years gone?

"You are the most positive beautiful human being. Every morning when you walk in the kitchen you light the place up. A bright shining star.

"Love you with all my heart. Let’s have the best lockdown Birthday party. #roseoclock".

Since the original break-up of Boyzone, Keating has enjoyed a successful solo career which has seen him embark on multiple tours and sell over 20 million records worldwide.

Ronan also served as a judge on both the X Factor and The Voice in Australia and got his own morning radio show on Magic FM.

