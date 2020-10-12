The Wanted's Tom Parker has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The 32-year-old singer - who has a 15-month-old daughter and is set to welcome his second child with wife Kelsey - has stage 4 glioblastom and doctors have told him the tumour is inoperable.

Tom told OK! Magazine: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

He continued to say that he hasn't asked his doctors for a prognosis but that the life expectancy is just three to 18 months.

The Glad You Came singer explained his ordeal started after he had a seizure in July and was placed on a waiting list for an MRI scan, he then suffered another seizure six weeks later and was hospitalised.

It was then that he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastom.

"I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you," he said of the diagnosis.

He has already started chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Kelsey added that she can't believe how their lives have changed so quickly.

She said: "It has been a crazy six weeks. We had an inkling that something was wrong in July, but we never could have imagined it was this."

The couple also shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram this morning, saying they will "fight this all the way."

Tom wrote: "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

"There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

"We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."

Reuters