'You look amazing' - Britain's Prince Harry tells Meghan in fairytale wedding

Harry and Meghan have been pronounced husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and the Duchess of Sussex, pledged their love for one another in the historic surrounds, watched by a television global audience of millions.

The bride, who has become a member of the British royal family, wore an elegant and modern gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline. He told his bride "You look amazing" to which Meghan replied "thank you" as they met at the altar.

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony. Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with her two pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen. The presiding bishop of the American Episcopal Church Bishop Michael Curry enthusiastically delivered a passionate address about the power of love.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were among more than 30 members of the royal family who gathered in the chapel's Quire to witness Harry wed the US star at the long-anticipated nuptials. The 600 strong congregation including American chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba.

The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed Harry and Meghan husband and wife after they said their vows and exchanged rings.

