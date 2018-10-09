'You are my world' - Vogue Williams shares precious photo of baby son Theodore

Vogue Williams is the epitome of a proud parent as she shared a sweet new photo of her baby son Theodore.

Vogue Williams is the epitome of a proud parent as she shared a sweet new photo of her baby son Theodore.

The 33-year-old tv presenter welcomed the new arrival in September with husband Spencer Matthews and after a spread with Hello! magazine, she has been protecting his face on social media. Today, however, she posted a precious picture of the six-week-old, decked out in a camel knit onesie, captioning it: "Look at that smile....Theodore you are my world."

The couple have been taking every opportunity to gush over being first time parents as Spencer said last month: "We are bursting with love. I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly.”

"We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it. We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' baby son Theo. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Vogue has returned to personal training, with a gentler focus with an expert on post-partum fitness.

"I am taking it super easy as I don’t want to do any damage but I still want to feel like I’m moving my body," she said. "I’m sticking to training like this as well as some light tennis and lots of walking."

Vogue Williams

Online Editors