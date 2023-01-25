‘You are already loved beyond words’ – Paris Hilton’s shock baby news

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child, surprising fans a year after she married Carter Reum.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”