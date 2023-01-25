| 9.6°C Dublin

‘You are already loved beyond words’ – Paris Hilton’s shock baby news

Paris Hilton. PA Expand

Close

Paris Hilton. PA

Paris Hilton. PA

Paris Hilton. PA

Mike Bedigan

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child, surprising fans a year after she married Carter Reum.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy