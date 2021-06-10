XOXO! HBO releases first trailer for Gossip Girl reboot

A new generation of spoiled teenagers grapple with a secret-spilling troublemaker in the first trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot (HBO Max/PA)

A new generation of spoiled teenagers grapple with a secret-spilling troublemaker in the first trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot.

The original series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford as privileged students living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Kristen Bell voiced the all-knowing Gossip Girl throughout the cult series’ original run from 2007-2012.

No secret is safe. @gossipgirl is back, and sheâs making up for lost time.

New episodes of Gossip Girl are streaming July 8 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1dGShs20C1 — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 10, 2021

The reboot introduces a new cast of characters plagued by an anonymous Instagram account spying on students, nine years after the original Gossip Girl’s website went dark.

The raunchy trailer features stars including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock, and promises: “Privilege and power will always win in the end.”

The reboot will explore “just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed” since the original ended, HBO said.

Bell will be returning as narrator for the 10-episode series, while Joshua Safran is also returning as executive producer from the original.

Gossip Girl is based on the book series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The reboot will start streaming on HBO Max on July 8 in the US.

The streaming service is not available in the UK and no date for Gossip Girl’s release has been announced.