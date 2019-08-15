Doireann Garrihy has said she is not in pursuing any love interests at the moment and is putting a "big focus" on work following her split from ex Joe Melody.

Doireann Garrihy has said she is not in pursuing any love interests at the moment and is putting a "big focus" on work following her split from ex Joe Melody.

'Work is a big focus at the moment' - Doireann Garrihy on past breakup, looking for love and why she has ruled out reality TV

In late March, Doireann announced her split from the Clare farmer but five months on, she has revealed keeping busy has helped her move on from the breakup.

"It's not the best way to deal with things, but it definitely helps," she told Independent.ie

"Surrounding yourself with your friends and your family, I'm very lucky that I live just around the corner from my mum and my dad and get on great with them. Whenever I'm in need of a laugh I head over there, and I live with my sister Ailbhe so I'm very lucky. It would be hard for me to feel lonely ever. Between work and family, I'm kept busy," she said.

However, the RTÉ star is keeping tightlipped about any potential romances currently brewing, adding, "Work is a big focus at the moment, let's put it that way."

In March, Doireann launched her podcast, the 'Laughs Of Your Life'. After a successful first season, the 2FM broadcaster has teased what the second season holds, revealing Francis Brennan as one guest who "doesn't disappoint."

Doireann Garrihy at the announcement of the shortlist for the 2019 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

"Series two is coming, I've recorded four episodes for it. I've definitely made a stab at it so it's coming back very soon.

"I would love Graham Norton, but I'm sure he'd be very hard to get some time with. But who knows? Fearne Cotton I'm obsessed with, I'd love to sit down with her.

"Hozier I'd love to get. [Fearne] actually had Hozier there recently. I was kinda like god I must be getting notions, I was thinking 'why didn't I get Hozier over Fearne?' but why would I get Hozier over Fearne!" she joked.

Doireann, who shot to fame after sharing her hilarious impersonations of Irish celebrities on Instagram, said that the podcast and her 2FM breakfast show with Eoghan McDermott have helped her talk about "meatier" topics.

"People associate me with laughter and having the craic but I love talking about meatier stuff and the podcast has allowed me to do that," she said.

"I do like to show that I have other sides to me. I think with the podcast and doing the show with 2FM I've been able to flex those muscles."

The 27-year-old adds that she would love to see the podcast move to the small screen soon, but has ruled out reality TV.

She said: "I would love to do more TV. I actually think the Laughs of Your Life would be an amazing TV show, so this is my official pitch!

"I think it would be fab to just sit down and have the same chats with someone as I do on the podcast and include clips and whatnot.

"Obviously the dream is to have something like The Graham Norton Show because you're there and all the guests are on the couch at the same time and they're from all different backgrounds and different ages and stages in life but they're all laughing at the same jokes and I love that.

"I think reality to TV, it's a scary one. Even with the likes of Love Island, it's so scary. Unless you're in the production part of it too and the editing, you have no idea what way you're going to be painted."

Doireann was speaking at the announcement of the shortlist of 22 non-profit organisations in the running for this year's €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

Doireann joined former winners Autism Louth and Meath to showcase the fund in action, encouraging communities to cast their vote for this year’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

The fun has so far donated a total of over €1,000,000 to non-profit groups. The winners will be announced at Zeminar in October.

Online Editors