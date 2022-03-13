William Hurt, Oscar-winning star of Kiss of the Spider Woman and Broadcast News, dies aged 71

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as Broadcast News and Kiss of the Spider Woman, has died at the age of 71.

In a statement the actor’s son, Will, confirmed that his father died today.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” read the statement obtained by Hollywood news website Deadline.

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”