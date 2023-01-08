William and Kate didn’t get on with Meghan from the get-go, says Harry

Kate and William and Harry and Meghan at a service in Westminster Abbey, London.

Kate and William and Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022

Prince Harry has said he put a lot of hope in the idea that his brother and sister-in-law would get along with his wife Meghan Markle but stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” to William and Kate welcoming her.

Harry spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby for the first of four primetime interviews about his controversial memoir Spare which aired ahead of the book’s launch on Tuesday.

Bradby said the impression was that William and Kate did not get on “almost from the get-go” with Meghan, to which Harry replied: “Yeah, fair.”

When asked what the reason was, he said: “Lots of different reasons…I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever.

“I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get…into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career.”

Before meeting Harry, Meghan had starred in US legal drama series Suits in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Harry laughed when telling Bradby his brother and sister-in-law were Suits “fans”, adding: “Who would’ve thought? I never knew that.”

Speaking about his wife, Harry suggested there was a lot of “stereotyping” that even he was “guilty of” at the beginning.

He told Bradby: “The fact that I had that in the back of my mind, and some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though unfortunately that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of introducing or welcoming her in.”

Video of the Day

When asked what exactly he meant by stereotyping, Harry elaborated: “American actress, divorced, biracial.”

He continued: “There’s all different parts to that and what that can mean but if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

Harry said the idea of himself, his wife and the Prince and Princess of Wales being the “fab four” was “something the British press created” and it “creates competition”.

He told Bradby: “The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on.

“But very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.

“And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace and house that is around.”

Harry added that his brother William “raised some concerns” about his marriage to Meghan before their wedding in May 2018.

He said: “He never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns very early, and said ‘this is going to be really hard for you’ and I still to this day don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about.

“Maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was going to be.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry denied members of the royal family were accused of racism in he and his wife’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The claims in March 2021 left Oprah open-mouthed with shock and plunged the monarchy into crisis as it faced accusations of racism.

Harry said Meghan’s claims that a family member made “troubling” comments about the skin colour of his son, Archie, related to “unconscious bias” not racism.

He said the incident involving domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani and the queen’s former lady in waiting Susan Hussey “is a very good example of the environment within the institution”. Ms Hussey quit an honorary role after asking Ms Fulani, who is black and British, where she really came from.

Bradby said: “In the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism”, to which Harry responded by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

He continued: “Did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?”

After Bradby said the Duchess of Sussex claimed troubling comments were made about Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”

Asked if he would describe that as racist, Harry said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

He continued: “The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

“But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

“Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

After saying he would never talk about which family members had made the comments, Harry continued: “I mean what happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution, and why after our Oprah interview, they said that they were going to bring in a diversity tsar.

“That hasn’t happened.

“Everything they said was going to happen hasn’t happened.

“I’ve always been open to wanting to help them understand their part in it, and especially when you are the monarchy – you have a responsibility, and quite rightly people hold you to a higher standard than others.

“So, the way that I’ve learnt it through my own experience and for what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, yes, you’re right the key word is concern, which was troubling.

“But you speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed, you know, ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’

“And that is part of a bigger conversation that needs to be had.”

He added: “But, to say that that doesn’t happen around the rest of the world, but it just happened there – that’s not true.

“But again for me the difference is unconscious bias and racism, but if you are called out for unconscious bias you need to make that right, and you have the opportunity and the choice to.

“But if you choose not to, then that rapidly becomes something much more serious.”

Meanwhile Harry accused his family of “getting into bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image, and his father King Charles of sacrificing Harry’s interests in favour of his own.

In his first primetime television

Harry also criticised “family members” for a “really horrible reaction” on the day Queen Elizabeth II died, with leakings and briefings.

He also told Bradby that he loved his father and brother, but said: “At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.”

“Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been any intention to harm them or hurt them,” he added.

Harry’s book Spare has sparked a furore over his claims that William physically attacked him, and his admission he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan war.

Harry said he wanted reconciliation with his father and brother, and forgiveness was 100pc a possibility, but grilled by Bradby on whether he had taken a “flamethrower” to any bridges, the Duke of Sussex insisted: “Silence only allows the abuser to abuse.”

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges,” Harry added.

Harry lambasted the British press throughout the sit-down interview, and accused the royals of being “complicit” in the conflict the media created.

“The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict,” he said.

Other key moments from the Bradby interview, which ran for 1 hour 40 minutes, include:

– Harry’s compassion for Charles at having to break the news to his son that his mother Diana was dead

– How Charles once told Harry as he discussed his struggles: “I suppose it’s my fault. I should have got you the help you needed years ago.”

– Harry describing how he fled his home country with his wife and son fearing for his life.

– His fears of becoming a single father if history with Diana repeated itself with Meghan

– How the people “predominantly responsible” for Diana’s death “all got away with it”

– Harry called the bluff of a tabloid editor who threatened to expose a photo of him taking cocaine.

– Harry denying that he was “scathing” towards Camilla and the rest of his family.

Harry’s tell-all tales in his book include recounting how he took cocaine and magic mushrooms and lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a busy pub, and the stories have dominated the headlines for days.

With Brady bringing up the duke writing about losing his virginity at the age of 17, Harry said: “It’s four lines or something…if that”, and then quipped to the ITV News At Ten presenter: “We can talk about you losing your virginity, if you want?”

Harry also revealed how he felt “slightly isolated” and different from his family in his younger years following the death of his mother, but shared joyful times with his great-grandmother the Queen Mother.

Speaking about Charles and William, Harry said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do.

“Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been any intention to harm them or hurt them.

“The truth is something that I need to rely on, and after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, you know, again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil, right, to rehabilitate their image.”

As Bradby outlined Harry’s criticisms of his father including that the duke’s interests are “sacrificed to his interests, certainly when it comes to the press”, the duke said he understood the need to have that relationship with the tabloid press but did not agree with it.

He said there had been “incredibly hurtful” decisions, adding: “And they, and it continues. It hasn’t stopped. It’s continuing the whole, the whole way through.”

Harry said he wrote his book because “38 years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself”.

He added: “You know, I don’t think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to.”

Elsewhere Harry said he asked the late queen for permission to keep his beard for his own wedding, which she allowed, but his brother was unhappy.

Asked what the disagreement was actually about, Harry said: “I think a lot of it is to do with – I mean I refer to it as heir/spare but also older brother/younger brother – there’s a level of competition there.

“And again, writing this, I remembered that William had a beard himself and that granny and other people, the ones to tell – told him that he had to shave it off.

“The difference for me, if there was a difference, but the difference for me was, as I explained to my grandmother, that this beard – that I’m still wearing – felt to me at the time like the new Harry, right. As almost like a shield to my anxiety.

“I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off, and yet here I was on my wedding day wearing military uniform, no longer in the military, but believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day.

“And I said ‘well I don’t believe that Meghan’s going to recognise me if she comes up the aisle and sees me beardless’.”