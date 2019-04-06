Style Celebrity News

Saturday 6 April 2019

William and Kate 'commission €17k hedges' to protect their privacy at Kensington Palace home

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at an event at Kensington Palace
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at an event at Kensington Palace
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to meet staff and volunteers from the Royal British Legions London Poppy Day Appeal at Kensington Palace in central London on November 7, 2013. AFP PHOTO/POOL/CARL COURT
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (2R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) and their three children Prince Louis of Cambridge (2L), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (C) and Prince George of Cambridge (R) posing for a photograph at Anmer Hall in Norfolk in the Autumn of 2018. (Photo by Matt Porteous / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP)
(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are seen during a visit to The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on April 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph taken by her mother Kate Middleton, who is to appearon the cover of ‘Vogue’, inset, for its June centenary issue. Photo: Reuters
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laugh as a machine sprays snow ahead of their royal highnesses hosting a Christmas party to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel serving in Cyprus and their families over the festive period, at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Kate Middleton and Prince William have erected a 950-feet-long hedge along their back garden in order to maintain more privacy on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A and they can often be photographed and recorded travelling across their extensive grounds in order to travel via helicopter. Last month, a tourist recorded the couple holding hands on their way to the chopper, their preferred mode of transport for a number of personal and public engagements.

The Cambridges, Sussexes and other royals fly in and out of Perks Field on a near-daily basis and the increase in smartphone and social media savvy of royal watchers has meant their determination to maintain additional privacy. It's believed to have cost €17,000.

The laurel hedges planted take up to one year to grow two feet, so the shrubbery is more an investment in their solitude than an immediate fix. In particular, it's believed the intention is to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while they're at home.

Online Editors

