Irish model and actor Amber Jean Rowan, who has alopecia, hopes the fallout from Chris Rock’s crass joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness will deter others from making cruel remarks about women living with hair loss.

On Sunday night, in one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, Will Smith rushed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock hard in the face after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.” (In the 1997 Ridley Scott film, Demi Moore plays a trainee Naval Seal with a shaved head.)

Pinkett Smith has candidly spoken about her hair loss and the psychological impact it has had on her.

While Will Smith appeared initially to laugh at the joke, he then made his way on stage and slapped Rock square in the face.

He then returned to his seat and repeatedly shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Smith has since apologised to Rock for the assault.

While model Amber Jean, who began losing her hair when she was 15-years old, thinks Smith should not have hit Rock, she hopes the incident will raise awareness of the condition.

“I am a huge fan of Jada. She is a badass woman who is constantly shedding light on alopecia and hair loss, and owning it and educating people,” Rowan said.

“And it’s wonderful to see Will Smith stand up for his wife and not take any sh*t from anyone especially around a subject that is very sensitive to Jada… however I do think the punching was a step too far… I do think it could have been handled in a better fashion that didn’t result in violence.

“Perhaps it could have just been better for [Will Smith] to take the microphone and say a few words to Chris Rock… and call him out.”

She added; “Punching isn’t a thing and you shouldn’t be doing that. But there is a little part of me that sings inside for someone who takes no sh*t from someone slagging someone with no hair.”

Amber Jean hopes that it will encourage people to think twice before making casual and insulting remarks to those with hair loss.

A spokesperson for Alopecia Ireland also spoke of the corrosive impact ‘jokes’ and uninvited comments can have on the mental wellbeing of those with hair loss.

Kathrina Bentley, CEO of Men’s Aid Ireland says Smith’s actions on stage were totally inexcusable and should be condemned.

“There is categorically no excuse for violence against any person,” she said.

“You can understand the motivation… but there is no excuse for violence ever. This is assault.

“There are other things he could have done to support his wife… taken the microphone, or spoken to Chris Rock backstage. But this is unacceptable - especially when so many people are watching, and he has such influence.”

The ‘slap that was heard around the world’ soured the proceedings of the night and sparked controversy with some people criticising Smith and others rushing to his support.

Bradley Cooper was seen embracing him moments after.

Last Samurai producer Marshall Herskovitz urged the Academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.

“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” he said.

Less than an hour after the slap, Smith was awarded the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

In his acceptance speech he apologised to the Academy and seemed to refer to his outburst.

“I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse, you’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you in this business.

“You’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

He added; “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.”