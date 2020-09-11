Will Smith shares pictures from Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion special

Will Smith has shared the first pictures from the highly awaited Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion special (Ian West/PA)

Will Smith has shared the first pictures from the highly awaited Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion special.

The Hollywood star sat down with his fellow cast members exactly 30 years since the beloved comedy first aired in the US.

Smith has been reunited with his co-stars Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff, who had a recurring role in the show.

James Avery, who played Smith’s on-screen uncle Phil Banks in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, died in 2013.

Smith posted a smiling selfie of the cast, promising a “real Banks Family Reunion”. He added: “RIP James.”

Filming for the one-off special took place on the set of the Banks’ family home on Thursday. Smith, 51, also revealed he had earlier sat down with Janet Hubert, who originally played the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years.

The pair had an “emotional reunion and a candid conversation,” according to HBO.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starred Smith as a fictionalised version of himself, a streetwise teenager who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown of Philadelphia.

It ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. HBO Max is also planning on bringing a Friends reunion to the service, though it has faced repeated delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The HBO Max streaming platform is not available in the UK and no UK date for the Fresh Prince reunion has been announced.

