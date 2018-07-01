'Will he do another interview? He just might' - Meghan Markle's father Thomas is struggling to cope after being 'shunned' by daughter

Britain's new Duchess of Sussex was described as "devastated and blindsided" at her father's decision to do a lengthy sit-down with Piers Morgan earlier this month and sources close to him say he is "feeling shunned" by the royal family.

Thomas was due to walk his daughter up the aisle during her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry but cancelled days before he was due to travel after saying he suffered a heat attack. There was talk of Meghan and Harry planning a trip to Mexico to visit him as the prince has never met his father-in-law, despite being on close terms with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland.

"Before the wedding there was a relationship," an insider told the Daily Mail. He spoke to Harry a lot in the build-up, but since the interview, nothing. He feels shunned.

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London

"He thought they might have had plans to come out to see him by now but he hasn’t heard if there are. He doesn’t care if they don’t come for a while — he knows how busy they must be — he just wants to know they are coming."

Thomas and his children from his first marriage Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Grant have been giving a number of interviews around the world since news of Meghan's royal relationship was made public in 2016 and the 73-year-old retired lighting director regularly speaks with gossip website TMZ.

He is said to consider his youngest as his pride and joy, with another source saying: "Tom is well-read and well-travelled, he has been to Europe before, has an encyclopedic knowledge of Hollywood and is knowledgeable about the royals.

"And when he speaks about Meghan his eyes glow with pride. He’s got a 20-year-old Volvo and the back seat is covered with celebrity magazines with Meghan on the cover."

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

"He is considering what he’ll do next. Will he do another interview? He just might."

Last week, he told TMZ that he should be invited to Buckingham Palace, especially given that US president Donald Trump will be having an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth during his upcoming visit to the UK.

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad," he told TMZ.

In the GMB interview, Markle Sr spoke at length about private discussions he had with Harry and his daughter's desire to have children.

Royal glitz: Meghan arriving for her wedding with her mother, Doria. Photo: Oli Scarff

"She’s wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon," he said.

"As long as they’re happy and they have a great life and have some beautiful children and do good things in the world, I can’t ask for more."

Online Editors