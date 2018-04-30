Why you won't be seeing much of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry until their wedding

The couple, who met in 2016 and announced their engagement in November of last year, have been busy with a number of engagements in recent months in a bid to familiarise the British public with Harry's new fiancée. But after a whirlwind tour around the UK, they will spend the next three weeks focusing on the intricacies of their wedding.

Their upcoming nuptials take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in front of 800 guests, including 1,200 members of the public handpicked by the couple, who are being granted access directly outside the venue. Kensington Palace doesn't have any events scheduled for the pair in the run-up to their big day, which means the next time we'll see them as a couple be during their 'mini-moon' in Ireland.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry (R), his US fiancee Meghan Markle (C), and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark Anzac Day in Westminster Abbey in London on April 25, 2018

Arrangements are being put in place for the royal couple to visit in the weeks after their wedding, although it will likely not be the official honeymoon. They are expected to attend a number of engagements over two days. Unlike Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan's wedding will be more low-key (but still much grander than the average wedding). They will enjoy a private luncheon at St George's Hall hosted by Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and later dance the night away for an exclusive bash at Frogmore House.

For Kate and William's nuptials, Prince Charles hosted a party at Buckingham Palace's Throne Room, which was turned into a "massive nightclub", so they know how to throw a good party.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart after attending the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge leaves Clarence House accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William earlier in the day on April 29, 2011 in London. AFP PHOTO/WPA POOL/ John Stillwell

Online Editors