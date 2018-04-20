Paul Hollywood's girlfriend said their 30-year age gap isn't a concern for her, saying she's now "loving life".

Paul Hollywood's girlfriend said their 30-year age gap isn't a concern for her, saying she's now "loving life".

'Why should it bother me?' - 52-year-old Paul Hollywood's 22-year-old girlfriend is 'loving life'

Summer Monteys-Fullan (22) met the Great British Bake Off host (52) last year, after his marriage to Alexandra ended after 19 years.

"Last November I was emotionally drained, but now I'm loving life," she told Mail Online. "I'm fine and I'm enjoying life. I'm not upset… I'm happy. Why should it [the age gap] bother me?"

"There are many other people in the world with age gaps, and marriages and kids and everything else and I'm fine." She made it clear their relationship didn't begin until "way after his marriage ended" and since their romance was publicised earlier this year, they've enjoyed luxury trysts around Europe and the US.

Hollywood is the only original GBBO personality to stay on when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4, a move which is believed to have netted him a €1.5m profit. Last month, the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday to Mauritius together and she shared a now-deleted post on Instagram, saying: "You have been amazing. You have been journey. You have been experience.

"You have taught me. You have shown me. You have made me. I can only thank the people that are close to me. Including my amazing boyfriend. You have turned me from a girl to a woman, and to a house woman. I love you so much!"

