Why Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi won't have Jenner or Scott as her surname

Kylie Jenner was never going to name her first child anything we might consider traditional.

Kylie Jenner was never going to name her first child anything we might consider traditional.

The 20-year-old beauty mogul announced she gave birth to her daughter last week, a baby she called Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott. It's an unusual name but it's certainly in keeping with the Karjenner brand (Kim Kardashian just named her youngest Chicago, aka 'Chi'). But it's still unclear what her surname will be, with many speculating it won't be Jenner or Scott - because Travis Scott isn't the rapper's real name.

The 25-year-old was born to the rather incredible real name of Jacques Webster and changed his name early in his career. And Stormi Webster definitely has a ring to it. As does Stormi Webster-Jenner. Now all that remains is to learn what Khloe names her first child, who is due this spring.

'Stormi' Picture: kyliejenner Instagram

Earlier this week, Kylie finally confirmed her pregnancy after choosing to keep quiet during this chapter of her life. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys." she wrote on social media.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas

"I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding."

Kylie Jenner cradling her baby bump. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Online Editors