Why I’m thrilled to see Una Healy hinting she might be part of a ‘throuple’ with David Haye and Sian Osborne

Una Healy, David Haye and Sian Osborne in Morocco Expand

Una Healy, David Haye and Sian Osborne in Morocco

Rosie Wilby

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, I hosted a discussion about monogamy and polyamory at a funky event space above a bar.

The audience in Brixton, south London, were largely in their 20s and 30s. I assumed that a significant contingent would be actively embracing some form of ethical non-monogamy. Having studied the psychology of human attraction and attachment for a few years, I have begun to wonder why anyone younger than me would not be.

