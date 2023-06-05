Why Holly Willoughby chose a white dress for her ‘This Morning’ return

Holly Willoughby's selection of a white dress has been the choice of many celebrities when dealing with crisis.

Holly Willoughby, pictured with her stand-in co-presenter Josie Gibson, selected Reiss’s £188 (€218) Milena dress in white with buttoned-up neckline to signify a new beginning.

When Holly Willoughby wears an item of clothing on This Morning, there is often a rush on sales. The presenter has honed a reputation as the ultimate British everywoman, creating her own take on the literal approach to dressing loved by the Princess of Wales – on a sunny spring day in the studio, Willoughby will be wearing pastel florals; presenting Dancing on Ice she’ll be in an ice-blue gown embellished with snow queen crystals; at Christmas, she’s in tinsel-like sparkles or tree-green velvet.

So how does that strategy translate when dressing to save your reputation, returning to front the show with which you’re synonymous after a fortnight of scandal? Willoughby wore white, the colour of purity, innocence and new beginnings, of course.

Holly Willoughby says she was 'let down' by Philip Schofield as she returns to host This Morning

Willoughby, along with her stylist Danielle Whiteman, selected Reiss’s £188 ‘(€218) Milena dress for one of her most important This Morning shows since she began presenting alongside the now-disgraced Phillip Schofield in 2009.

It’s a quintessential Willoughby look in many ways – classic yet modern (very Grace Kelly summering in Monaco), at a price point that is aspirational but just about justifiable for a significant segment of This Morning viewers and from a British label which many will recognise.

As Willoughby (42) told viewers that, “I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other”, the whiteness of her dress seemed to emphasise that hope, while its buttoned-up neckline projected a suitably serious and sombre tone.

White has, naturally, been a popular choice for celebrities at pivotal moments of crisis management in the past.

When Liz Hurley confronted her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant about his liaisons with a prostitute, she was photographed by paparazzi wearing a white T-shirt and skirt.

When Naomi Campbell gave evidence in the war crimes trial of former Liberian president Charles Taylor in 2010, she did so in a white dress and jacket.

White has been a running theme in the wardrobe of Meghan since she and Prince Harry left the royal family, perhaps to semaphore the fresh start the couple have chosen for themselves.

Given how central Willoughby’s style choices have become to her appeal (she has been voted the best-dressed woman in Britain in some polls), it was vital she got this moment right – as well as being This Morning’s lead presenter, there is her lucrative contract as a face of Marks & Spencer to consider, as well as the success of her own brand, Wylde Moon, which leans on astrology and nature as the starting point for products, including a £45 (€52) reed fragrance diffuser and eau de parfum that aims to “capture the evocative aroma of a wild country garden after rainfall”.

A post on Wylde Moon’s Instagram account on Sunday suggested that this weekend’s Strawberry Moon was an opportunity “to maintain a positive perspective and to tune into your finest qualities”.

By opting for a sleek high-street dress which at once acknowledged the severity of the scandal at This Morning while symbolising a hope to move on, Willoughby did just that on Monday. And perhaps it worked – at the time of writing, the dress has already sold out in four sizes.