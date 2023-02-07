| 6.1°C Dublin

Why did scientists name new disease-killing molecule after Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves. PA Expand

Vishwam Sankaran

A natural antimicrobial product named after Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is effective against fungi that cause diseases in both plants and humans, according to a new study.

The research, published recently in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, describes how the natural product group of “Keanumycins”, produced by the bacteria of the genus Pseudomonas, works against plant pests.

