Who is Vicky Flind – wife of Huw Edwards?

Vicky Flind, the wife of Huw Edwards, is an experienced current affairs producer who has been married to the 61-year-old Welsh journalist for decades.

Described as a “hugely talented” and “decent” person by current and former colleagues, the mother-of-five has worked on various politics chat shows across the BBC and ITV.

She was behind the long-running This Week late-night political show which was hosted by Andrew Neil on the BBC and has worked on the corporation’s Newsnight and Breakfast News shows.

On Wednesday, she announced the identity of the presenter, Edwards, caught up in a BBC controversy and asked for privacy for her family.

In 2016, Ms Flind left the BBC to create and launch Robert Peston’s ITV programme, Peston On Sunday, before the show became Peston, and was moved to weekdays.

She has continued to serve as the editor of the show and has also worked on major political debate programmes on ITV including the Boris Johnson vs Jeremy Corbyn debate ahead of the 2019 General Election.

After she spoke out on Wednesday, following the Sun’s front page last week, saying that it had been “five extremely difficult days for our family”, Ms Flind received praise from Peston who talked about the BBC controversy on his show.

Former BBC economics editor Peston said: “Jess Phillips tonight described Vicky as the nicest, kindest and most decent woman. I and everyone who works with me here would agree.

“It has been difficult to feel what she and her family have been going through – and to read her statement that Huw has been hospitalised with acute depression.”

Earlier, the Labour MP Jess Phillips has written on Twitter: “Just coming on here to say that Vicky Flind is by some distance one of the nicest, kindest and most decent women I’ve had the privilege to work with.”

Former BBC editor Rob Burley, who now works at Sky News, also posted on the social media site, saying: “The only person I know who’s involved in the Huw Edwards story is his wife, Vicky Flind, who I worked with at the BBC.

“She’s a hugely talented and a thoroughly decent and good person. I hope she’s left alone now too.”

Ms Flind speaking out has also been commended by ITV chat show host, Lorraine Kelly, and public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski.

Mr Borkowski told the PA news agency: “It’s interesting that his wife took control of this, and actually she should be praised for dealing with the fact that there’s a huge amount in our society that we still are affected by shame – and shame (plays) a huge part in the British human condition.”

He added that people in the public eye “face the same pressures” and it is “really tough at the top”.

Kelly said on her show: “It was the right thing to do. I think it had to come from her.”