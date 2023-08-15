Who is nominated for the National Television Awards?

Joel Dommett the National Television Awards on September 5 (Suzan Moore/PA)

This Morning will defend its title of best daytime show at the National Television Awards.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

New Drama1. Beyond Paradise2. Blue Lights3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story4. Wednesday

Reality Competition1. Love Island2. Race Across the World3. SAS: Who Dares Wins4. The Traitors

Authored Documentary

1. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words2. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now3. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction4. Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama1. Call the Midwife2. Happy Valley3. Stranger Things4. Vera

TV Presenter1. Alison Hammond2. Ant & Dec3. Bradley Walsh4. Claudia Winkleman5. Martin Lewis

Factual

1. Clarkson’s Farm2. Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs3. Sort Your Life Out4. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance1. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera2. India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story3. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley4. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife5. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

1. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway2. Gogglebox3. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!4. The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

1. Coronation Street2. EastEnders3. Emmerdale4. Hollyoaks

TV Interview

1. Louis Theroux Interviews…2. Piers Morgan Uncensored3. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show4. The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

1. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street2. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders3. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale4. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

1. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel2. Richard Osman’s House Of Games3. The 1% Club4. The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star1. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour2. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders3. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street4. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

1. Loose Women2. The Chase3. The Repair Shop4. This Morning

Comedy

1. Brassic2. Ghosts3. Ted Lasso4. Young Sheldon

Talent Show

1. Britain’s Got Talent2. Strictly Come Dancing3. The Great British Bake Off4. The Great British Sewing Bee

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.