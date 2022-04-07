‘Who doesn’t love Ireland?’ – Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews considering moving to Dublin‘

Vogue Williams is considering moving back to Ireland with her family.

The TV presenter is expecting her third child with her husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The couple already share two children: 3-year-old Theodore and 1-year-old Gigi.

And while the family are currently based in London, they’re toying with the idea of returning to Vogue’s native Howth in the near future.

Speaking on Ireland AM, Spencer revealed that they’d love to make the move to Dublin as they already own a stunning €950,000 mansion on the coast.

“Who doesn’t love Ireland? And I’m not just saying that because I happen to be in the studio,” the 33-year-old said.

“We’ve got a place up the hill in Howth, which is absolutely beautiful, we come when we can. We’re never gonna close the door on that possibility [of moving to Howth].”

“I think where we are currently, with our careers, it probably makes more sense to be in London just for now. But the door will never be shut.

“Vogue, in particular, is very attached to Howth, which is where she grew up, which I think is wonderful.”

Vogue has previously opened up about feeling “homesick” for Howth during the first Covid lockdown.

“I was really homesick. I would see my sister putting up pictures of the Howth Cliff Walk and I would be desperate to get home,” she told RSVP Live.

“When I flew home this time I started crying when I saw the Aer Lingus plane.

“It may sound stupid but I really missed crisps and I didn’t eat sausages for nearly a year because they are so awful over there. I didn’t have a Chinese for months because they are not as nice either.”

At the time, she said that she wasn’t considering moving back to Dublin but added that she was eager to visit the Emerald Isle more frequently.

“Honestly, it has never been our plan to move to Ireland but I definitely want to spend more time here.

"The pandemic taught me that I don’t need to be in London and it is not where I want to bring the kids up.

"It is nicer to be in the countryside in England and spending more time here. You can work from anywhere and we have figured that out."

