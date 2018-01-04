In the 12 years since they divorced, Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona's relationship has been famously acrimonious, with countless public spats and mud-slinging.

In the 12 years since they divorced, Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona's relationship has been famously acrimonious, with countless public spats and mud-slinging.

'When the love of your life meets your evil ex-wife' - Brian McFadden shares cheeky snap of Kerry Katona

But it seems the pair have finally put aside their differences and the singer has even introduced Kerry to his new girlfriend of one year, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson. And he poked fun at their tumultuous relationship, sharing a picture on Instagram of his ex in character as the evil Queen Carabossefor her final run of panto shows in the UK jokingly choking Danielle.

"When the love of your life meets your evil ex-wife," he wrote. Kerry and Brian have two daughters together - Molly (16) and Lilly Sue (14) - and Molly recently moved to Ireland to live with Brian's parents in Dublin in order to focus more on her studies and pursue her dream of becoming a surgeon.

Danielle Parkinson and Kerry Katona

For years after their separation in 2004 and their subsequent divorce in 2006, Brian and Kerry often took their issues public and just last year, Kerry revealed the reason for the breakdown of their marriage. "If someone falls out of love with you there’s nothing you can do," she said.

Back in 2007, the former Westlife singer said his daughters are the only reason their romance lasted as long as it did. "If we hadn't had kids, the marriage wouldn't have lasted as long as it did," he said. "I was too young to understand what having kids meant. Having a child was like getting a dog."

Danielle Parkinson and Brian McFadden at the 2017 Marks & Spencer Ireland Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic at the K Club. Picture: Kieran Harnett

More recently, he said he regrets moving so far away from his children in Australia and now divides his time between Dublin and London. "I always felt on edge, because I was so far away," he tol VIP Magazine in 2015. "And even doing the work I was doing, it all felt a bit manic. In London, I've a bit more routine with my music and tv show. Family have always been my number one, but I guess I made selfish decisions like work-wise living in Australia."

"Maybe I should have taken a job closer to family. I guess I always put my career before my family and friends. Not anymore though. I wouldn't live in Australia or America again because it's too far away from the girls."

Katona recently split with third husband George Kay and has two more children Heidi Elizabeth (10) and Maxwell (nine).

Online Editors