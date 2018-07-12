Their six-month romance has seen everything from cheating allegations, a whirlwind engagement and just as quickly as it began, it has ended for Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady.

'When someone has no money, they do crazy things' - Andrew Brady breaks silence on Caroline Flack split

The Love Island presenter (27) announced her split with the former Apprentice star (38) earlier this week after ending their three-month engagement.

Both confirmed the news earlier this week and it was later reported he had applied for E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating just one day after they had split.

"I never comment on media speculation or stories. But in this instance I feel it necessary to," he wrote.

"Yes I had a meeting Celebs Go Dating after Caroline and I had separated.

"However, this was wrong. When someone has no money and nothing to lose they tend to do crazy irrational things. I am ashamed and trying to move on with my life.

"Please would you respect mind and Caroline's privacy and not try and speculate on who said or did what."

During their split announcement, Caroline said it was "not meant to be" and it was "back to the ol' grafting."

Caroline Flack announced her engagement to Andrew Brady

The tv personality wrote a gushing piece about her former fiancé for her cover feature with this month's Cosmopolitan in which she wrote an open to letter to all her former boyfriends.

"I'd been single for three years before I met you. And, to be honest, I wasn't sure I had room in my life for anyone new," she said.

"People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you've known them your whole life. That's what it felt like when I met you. I'll never forget seeing you walk into the restaurant - tall, with a smile 10 miles wide, not just for me but for everyone in there.

"Talking to you was effortless. There were no first-date nerves - just two people laughing and getting to know each other until the early hours. It was how all first dates should be.

"We laugh until we cry. I've never had that before - with anyone. Every other relationship I've had has only been about love, but with you it's about friendship, too," she added.

"It's what I've been looking for. My life was complete before you came into it - a man doesn't complete your life. But I wanted to make room in it for you. I look at you and I think, Yes, Andrew, you're the one I've been waiting for."

