'What’s our secret? He makes me laugh' - Lucy Kennedy on her 'lobster' husband after 18 years together

In the noughties, she was RTE's fastest rising star with gigs on Podge & Rodge, the Ex Files and the first of her Livin' with Lucy series, and by 2012, she was hosting a breakfast show on 2FM with Baz Ashmawy. After eight years in, her time there came to end when she jumped ship to TV3, where she enjoys one of the highest profile presenting roles within the network.

And she's back on radio - this time around, she's with independent radio station NOVA and presenting alongside Colm Hayes, another former 2FM colleague, whom she was in the trenches with before network-wide restructuring in order to make it a more youth-oriented station. "I'm in contract with NOVA and TV3, but technically I am self employed, which is by choice," she tells Independent.ie Style. "It's been this way for 10 years and I like being my own boss - I'm my own girlboss. It means I don't have to work when I don't want to and I don't have to present shows that don't appeal to me."

Lucy Kennedy and her husband Richard Governey on their wedding day.

Would she ever return back to Montrose? In 2013, she famously said that her new employers were showing her "more love in the past week and a half than RTE did in eight years" and she has positioned herself as an integral asset on TV3's primetime calendar. "I don’t know - I think the door to RTE will always be open, I did so much with them over the years and I have a lot of good friends who work there. I think that door is still open," she explained.

One of the shows that is high on her list of passion projects is the second chapter of Livin' with Lucy, and she is fresh from a weekend in Aslan frontman's Christy Dignam's home as she speaks of his dedication while continuing gigging around the country during his health battle. "They are a really, really nice family. He's feeling okay, he still has cancer but he is fighting fit - we were in Limerick at a gig on Saturday night, which I'll probably get in trouble for saying," she says, before adding that she has six more celebrities to film with over the summer before the show returns, in his resurged form, on TV3.

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy Photo: Brian McEvoy

This summer is also a big one for personal reasons - she and husband Richard Governey will be celebrating their 10 year wedding anniversary in July, but they are together in total for 18 years. "He's my lobster," she gushes. "The secret is a sense of humour, we still make each other laugh. We met when we were 23 at his sister's wedding. My sister is a friend of his sister and they did a bit of Cilla Black at her wedding. He made me laugh and I love funny guys and I thought then, 'Hmmm, this guys is different.

"He probably doesn't find me vaguely amusing anymore but I think he's the funniest person I've ever met."

How will they be celebrating their milestone anniversary? "I'll probably live with my husband for a bit instead of a celebrity," she laughed.

Lucy Kennedy and her children Holly and Jack Photo: Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography

While Lucy is enjoying a bit of a career renaissance, including being signed to a UK agent, she has ruled out a move across the water no matter the gig. "I haven't even had time to meet them officially and discuss the plan. I'm choc a block until August. In September, I'll start looking again. The interest started a couple of years go, but I still wouldn't move to the UK, I've never had an interest in doing the London thing," she says.

"My babies are here and my family is here and I'm a homebird. The great part is that now you can present a show for the UK from Ireland, it's very exciting." Lucy Kennedy was speaking at the launch of 60,000 Tesco Extra store in Liffey Valley, Dublin, which will stock the biggest range of F&F clothing and Tesco's Fox & Ivy homewares

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy, with four-year-old Jaden Somers, as the opening of Tesco's new €30 million store in Liffey Valley. Picture: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Online Editors