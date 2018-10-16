What to expect now that Meghan and Harry are expecting

In 1948, Buckingham Palace issued a cryptic statement to say that the queen, then Princess Elizabeth, would "undertake no public engagements after the end of June". This was the only allusion to her pregnancy, and she later withdrew from official duties during her third and fourth pregnancies with barely a word to the press.

Fast forward to the 1980s, and Princess Diana famously said: "The whole world is watching my stomach."

Bump watch has since become a global pastime.

As soon as the official royal announcement was made that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expecting a baby, critics were commenting on everything from Meghan's roomy coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday to the binders she held over her stomach in Sydney this week to whether they conceived on their visit to Dublin in July.

It is understood that members of the royal family were told about the pregnancy before the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, but that Meghan (37) and Harry (34) were keen to wait until after his cousin's celebrations to reveal their news.

The queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton were said to be "delighted" for the couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be set for a more modern pregnancy than the royals are used to. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, said she is "very happy about this lovely news" and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild". Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, has not yet made a statement.

The pregnancy was announced on the eve of the Sussexes' trip to Australia. Meghan is said to have had a successful 12-week scan, and the baby is due in late April. But the former actress can now expect intense scrutiny in the months ahead.

Meghan's sister-in-law Kate influenced everything from maternity fashion to baby gear throughout her three pregnancies.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge eschewed a nimble Bugaboo for vintage-style prams. And despite their royal status, Kate and Wills like to affect a thoroughly middle-class appearance, leading to a rise in nostalgic British childrenswear like cardigans, smocked dresses and knickerbockers.

Meghan and Harry tend to keep things a bit more modern, with Meghan in particular showing a preference for sustainable brands. Could they spark a trend for eco-friendly childrenswear?

Meghan also prefers a more minimalist wardrobe to Kate, so she may pass that on to her child, perhaps opting for understated designs over Kate's favourite ditsy florals.

"If Kate's pregnancies are anything to go by, fashion mavens on our boards will be watching Meghan's maternity wardrobe closely in the hope of picking up some tips," said Justine Roberts, founder of Mumsnet.

Like many royals before her - along with Amal Clooney - Meghan is expected to give birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, and will likely pose for a shot on the steps just like Kate and Diana.

Meghan's mother Doria is believed to be planning a move to London.

Given her background as a yoga instructor, we might even see Meghan and Harry taking parent-and-baby yoga classes, or trying out the broccoli soup recipes Meghan used to post on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, 'The Tig'. In any case, it's likely to be a much more modern pregnancy than the royals are used to.

Which brings us to the most ground-breaking part of this news: that Meghan and Harry's child will be the first biracial member of the royal family.

Tom Sykes, royal commentator for the Daily Beast, said Meghan and Harry's marriage and baby was an example of the royals "keeping in step with modern thought, only a few polite steps behind it".

