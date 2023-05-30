What is stiff person syndrome, the condition that forced Celine Dion to cancel her world tour?

The singer said she has been diagnosed with the incurable neurological condition after having muscle spasms

Last year, singer Celine Dion announced that she has been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition stiff person syndrome after having muscle spasms.

The Canadian singer, 55, has now cancelled the remainder of her world tour, including dates in Dublin.

She said the spasms affect “her daily life” and create issues for her mobility and vocal cords.

What is stiff person syndrome?

University College London says the condition stiff person syndrome affects people with persistent spasms in their lower limbs and torso.

Sensory stimulation such as noise and light touch can also bring on severe spasms.

Respiration can be affected in advance cases of the disorder and spasms could become constant.

What causes the neurological condition?

Researchers are not sure of the exact cause stiff person syndrome. However, they believe it to be an autoimmune disorder, a condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells, according to the US-based Cleveland Clinic.

Many people with this disorder make antibodies that attack an enzyme called glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD). GAD plays a role in making a neurotransmitter called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which helps control muscle movement. It is thought that the immune system in people with stiff person syndrome mistakenly attacks GAD enzyme, which decreases the amount of GABA in the body.

What are the symptoms of stiff person syndrome?

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome can take several months to a few years to develop. The Cleveland Clinic said some patients remain stable for years, while others slowly worsen.

In most people with stiff person syndrome, the trunk and abdomen muscles are the first to become stiff and enlarged. Symptoms include pain, muscle stiffness and aching discomfort. Early on, stiffness may come and go but eventually the stiffness remains constant. Over time, leg muscles become stiff and more muscles throughout your body become stiff including the arms and even the face. As stiffness increases, some people developed a hunched posture. In severe cases, this stiffness can make it hard to walk or move.

Painful muscle spasms also occur. These spasms can last a few seconds, minutes or occasionally a few hours. Sometimes, the spasms can be severe enough to dislocate a limb, break a bone or cause uncontrolled falls. The spasms usually worsen the muscle stiffness. Spasms can occur for no reason or can be triggered when you’re exposed to an unexpected or loud noise, physical touch, cold environment or stressful event that causes an emotional response. The muscle spasms can involve the entire body or only a specific area. Sleep usually reduces the number of spasms.

How is the condition treated?

While there is no cure for the condition, doctors can prescribe medication to ease some of the symptoms.

"The goal of treatment is to manage symptoms and improve your mobility and comfort,” the Cleveland Clinic said.

"Therapies your healthcare provider may try include benzodiazepines (such as diazepam and clonazepam) or baclofen to treat muscle stiffness and spasms. Anti-seizure drugs may lessen pain. Occasional use of anti-inflammatories and corticosteroids may be useful in some cases for pain flares.

“Effective non-medication options (given along with medication) include physical therapy, massage, water therapy, heat therapy, acupuncture and others.”

Celine Dion’s message to fans

The superstar singer told her millions of fans that she has been “dealing with problems with my health for a long time”.

"And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now,” she added

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.

“It hurts me to tell you today, this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.

“All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.

“I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you being on the stage, performing for you.

“I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate.

“I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media, this means a lot to me.

“Take care of yourselves, be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”