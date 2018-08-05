Cassie Stokes has revealed that people contact her for advice on coming out.

'What a privileged position to be in' - Cassie Stokes reveals she is contacted by people looking for advice on coming out

The 31-year-old Xpose presenter rekindled her romance with girlfriend Kathleen Gauvin, a medical underwriter from Canada, two years ago. They had previously dated for three and a half years when Cassie was living and working in Canada.

Being openly gay and working in TV means people have reached out to her for advice, and she says she tries to respond to everyone.

"I do get contacted by people looking for advice. What a privileged position to be in. I try to reply to everyone, which is hard sometimes," she told The Sunday World's Magazine +.

"I love seeing gay couples walking hand-in-hand around Ireland. Why shouldn't they?"

Speaking about her own experience of coming out at the age of 25, she said, "I don't have a traumatic tale to tell you about my confused teen years. I was 25 or so when I realised I was gay and told everyone immeidately. There was no big coming out for me."

However, she says she understands that the process of coming out can be much more difficult for some other people.

Cassie, who joined Xpose in the summer of 2016, spoke of her happiness in her relationship and described herself and Kathleen as "madly in love and living together".

While she says she would love a wedding and kids she feels that "just because we can legally get married doesn't necessarily mean we have to".

