What a body language expert says about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos

Prince Harry is “clearly openly happy” about his relationship with fiancée Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert.

The 33-year-old royal popped the question to the ‘Suits’ actress earlier this year, and on Thursday, the pair released official engagement photographs to commemorate their special bond.

Now, body language expert Judi James has penned an article for MailOnline detailing what the pictures say about the couple’s “intimate” relationship. She said: “Harry is clearly openly happy to let the rest of the world know how happy and in love he is and Meghan's high levels of confidence seem to have allowed him to sidestep the normal formality of a royal romance and show a far more intimate side of their relationship.”

A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Judi went on to state that the flame-haired royal and his 36-year-old beau pose in “stunningly sexy” photographs which make the viewer feel as though they are “intruding” on a private moment between the pair. She added: “If there were any protocol about the intimacy levels of royal engagement photos Harry and Meghan have cut right through it with the stunningly sexy poses that show a couple so much in love that the viewer might seem to be intruding.

“The new royal couple did take time out in the full-length shot to throw some eye contact towards the camera but its clear from Harry's soft and dreamy eye expression in particular that he's only real concern is the woman sitting between his legs.” And Judi also notes the “besotted smile” Harry wears in one photo of the pair cuddled close together, which she claims is “authentic” and not at all posed for the camera.

In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images)

She claimed: “Harry's besotted smile makes him look almost unrecognisable and an expression like this just has to be authentic rather than posed for the camera. [Meghan is] looking down in a flirtatious way but the way their heads are nuzzling makes you feel like clearing your throat to let them know you're still watching.” The love birds will tie the knot on May 19 next year, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Palace previously announced the news in a statement, which read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at the Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, during their first official engagement together

Online Editors