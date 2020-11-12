'We've worked together as parents despite split', says comic Jason Byrne

Jason Byrne has spoken about co-parenting in the pandemic and said he and his former wife make sure their children are their main priority.

The comedian split from Brenda Byrne, his wife of 16 years, in 2018.

He said that things are "great" between them and said their two sons Dan (13) and Devin (20) are very content at their north Dublin home.

"We live very near each other. They're up in Oldtown and I'm in the Naul and things are really, really good; the children are very happy. One's in college and one's in school," he told the Herald.

"All I can say is that everything just finds its place and finds its way as long as you work together as parents.

"Myself and Brenda have worked very hard to get the lads into a routine that they're used to and the big thing about that is you try not to change their life.

"You keep their life the same and so that's what helps and kids are resilient," he said.

The Covid-19 crisis completely wiped out his entire year of bookings but he said he has found new opportunities, including working on a new comedy app.

"I decided I could be one of those people who just sat back and got underneath the duvet or I could try and do something about it. Straight away I started training online so people could join in and have a laugh," said Byrne.

"In March my Irish tour was cut short and we then had to cancel all the gigs in Australia, which is four weeks in Melbourne and two weeks in Sydney and Perth, and that was massive."

But his biggest loss came from the Edinburgh Festival.

"That was my biggest earner. I've been there 26 years in a row. I have never been in Ireland in August. I lost that and may also have lost my British tour," he said. "But fair play to all the Brits - they're just the best - we told them we would reschedule and not one of them sent a ticket back."

He said the biggest danger with the lockdown is not finding the right tools to keep your mental health strong.

Having a good routine that involves daily exercise with his sons was crucial, he said.

Byrne was speaking at the launch of the Start campaign with Safefood as research showed 86pc of people now value their family time more since the pandemic began.

The new campaign aims to encourage families to add one new healthy habit to their children's daily routine.

