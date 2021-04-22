'We've kissed and made up, now he's just like an annoying uncle' - Kimberley Walsh reveals end of feud with former manager Louis Walsh

Kimberley Walsh has revealed that her and former Girls Aloud’s manager Louis Walsh have “kissed and made up” after years of feuding between the music mogul and the girl band.

The former X Factor judge managed the girl band after they found fame on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, but their working relationship was strained by arguments.

But when Kimberley was asked about the partnership on the Six O’Clock Show, she revealed that they had settled their differences.

“I think Louis would be quite honest about this himself. I don’t know really if he knew how to handle girls,” Kimberly told Muireann O’Connell and Martin King.

“I think he’s great with boy bands, he’s got that locked down but with girls I think he was a bit like, ‘ahhh What do I do?’

“Me and Louis have had our moments over the years but we’ve made up,” she confessed.

“We’ve kissed and made up and now he’s just kind of like that annoying uncle that you see and you’re like, ‘Oh here he is. No doubt he’s going to have something to say’.

“We’ve buried all that now, it’s all good,” Kimberley added.

Kimberley also told how she felt that Girls Aloud managed to escape any poor treatment after former X Factor contestants and Louis Walsh prodigies Jedward had a go against the music industry.

“We definitely did not feel like a puppet pop group. I don’t think that the record company had ever experienced five girls that wanted to be so involved,” she said.

“Because usually, you’ve got that manager in between you and the label so you can’t really get involved.

“But we didn’t know any different. We’d be like, “Hi, yeah we’re coming in we don’t like that song. We want to chat about it. We don’t like the new artwork, we’re coming in”.

“But for us it was actually brilliant because we learned a lot.”

She added: “We felt like we were in control of our own destiny and it felt a little bit more organic and authentic, I guess, for us.”

While on the Virgin Media show, Kimberly opened up about her former bandmate Sarah Harding, who is battling advanced breast cancer, and addressed speculation Girls Aloud will reunite next year to mark their 20th anniversary.

The 39-year-old said: “I think it’s so lovely that people actually care and want us to do something.”

“Of course at the moment, our focus is just on Sarah and just supporting her through everything.”

“I think it is a real testament that people are asking are we going to do anything. It’s 20 years so it’s lovely that people do still care.”

“We just want her to feel all the love that we’re feeling from everybody going to her.”

“Our job at the moment is just to pass that back to her really and just be there for whatever she needs,” Kimberley added.

