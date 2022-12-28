Westlife’s Shane celebrates nearly two decades of marriage to wife Gillian

Shane Filan has marked his wedding anniversary on social media today, as he and his wife celebrate almost two decades together.

The Westlife singer married his childhood sweetheart Gillian 19 years ago on Wednesday.

He took to social media to credit his wife with a series of romantic snaps.

To mark the occasion, Shane posted two black and white pictures of him and Gillian, writing: “Darling Happy Anniversary @gillianfilansligo, 19 amazing years’ and signed off the message with a low heart emoji.

Bandmate Cian Egan’s wife Jodi Albert commented: “Happy Anniversary!!!!”

Fans also flooded the comments to give their wishes on the couple’s special day.

The two have known each other since they were 13, after they met in Sligo.

The pair tied the knot on December 28, 2003. Their ceremony was held in Ballintubber Abbey in Co Mayo, followed by a reception in the five-star Ashford Castle.

Shane and Gillian now have three children together, Nicole, Shane Jr and Patrick.

This year Shane has been busy touring with Westlife, as they come to an end of their Wild Dreams stadium tour.