Westlife’s Nicky Byrne renews wedding vows with wife Georgina on 20th anniversary

The couple tied the knot back in 2003 at a stunning French ceremony and celebrated their official anniversary earlier this month.

Westlife star Nicky Byrne and his wife Georgina Ahern have renewed their wedding vows after two decades of marriage.

Since saying “I do” 20 years ago, Nicky and Georgina welcomed three children into their family – twins Rocco and Jay, and daughter Gia.

To mark their 20th wedding anniversary, the pair renewed their vows at a summer garden party in their home over the weekend.

Georgina wore a stunning white satin dress with a heart embellishment paired with silver heels for the occasion, while her husband kept things simple in a navy suit and white trainers.

Their back garden was decked out for the party with a giant marquee which was decorated with pink streamers, flowers, and a balloon bride and groom.

To top things off, a pink and white flower wall was installed inside, making for the perfect photo backdrop for all those loved up snaps.

Sharing an Instagram post from their big day, Nicky wrote: “Summer House Party and we tied the knot again!! #VowRenewal #Family&Friends #GreatFun #20YearsOn”.

The happy couple were swarmed with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers online, with Nicky’s Westlife bandmates leading the tributes.

Kian Egan wrote: “So amazing guys”, while Mark Feehily added: “Congrats guys looks lovely!”

Nicky and Georgina wed back in August 2003 at the Wicklow Registry Office before jetting off to France for a church blessing at the Roman Catholic Church of St Pierre et St Paul in Gallardon a few days later.

They then hosted a star-studded reception at the 16th-century Château d’Esclimont with the likes of Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Kerry Katona, Louis Walsh and Yvonne Connolly in attendance.