Western drama Yellowstone will end after final season airs this year

Kevin Costner is the lead in the neo Western Yellowstone (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Yellowstone will end with the second part of the modern Western drama’s fifth season bringing the show to a close this year.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, features Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, who is determined to protect his family’s cattle ranch.

The show centres on Dutton’s ranch and the tensions and conflicts that arise with its neighbours: an Indian reservation, the Yellowstone National Park and an expanding town.

Paramount Network also announced on Friday that a new, untitled Yellowstone sequel from Sheridan has been ordered for a series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Costner, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of films including Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham, has been the lead on the show since it began in 2018.

The 68-year-old American actor has won both a Critics’ Choice Super Award and a Golden Globe Award for his performance in Yellowstone.

The show also has American Sniper’s Luke Grimes, True Detective’s Kelly Reilly and American Beauty’s Wes Bentley among the cast.

Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

David Glasser, chief executive of 101 Studios, said. “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale.

“We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

On Wednesday, a representative for Costner confirmed to the AP news agency that the actor and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004. They share three children.

The new untitled series, which follows prequels about the Dutton family such as 1923 and 1883, will premiere in December on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone’s second part of the fifth and final season will debut in November.