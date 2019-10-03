Westlife’s Mark Feehily and fiance Cailean O’Neill have become parents to a baby girl, Layla.

'We’re the happiest dads in the world' - Westlife’s Mark Feehily and fiancé Cailean O’Neill become parents to a baby girl

The 39-year-old singer shared the news of his baby daughter’s arrival on social media.

“Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019. We’re the happiest dads in the world,” Feehily wrote.

The singer also posted a photograph of himself and Mr O’Neill walking the baby in a cot on wheels, down a hospital corridor.

The couple first announced he and Mr O’Neill were expecting a baby via a surrogate in May.

“I can’t wait for her to grow up in this wonderful country,” Feehily added.

The singer revealed the baby news on his birthday stating online: “It really makes this my most special birthday ever to let everyone know that later this year we will become dads for the first time.

“This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud.”

And in February the singer also announced the identity of Mr O’Neill and that the two were engaged.

The star also made that announcement online. “2019 has been so amazing to me so far,” he wrote.

“2019 has been so amazing to me so far and it’s only getting started. I wanted to be the first to say it. Engaged!”

Mark Feehily and his fiancé Cailean O’Neil announcing their baby news Photo: Mark Feehily/Instagram

Shortly after the performer released a photograph of his fiance online. It’s understood Mr O’Neill has shied away from the limelight.

In the past Feehily had told how his partner had no interest in attending red carpet events as he was a private man.

He explained that he had found this characteristic appealing and that it showed how Mr O’Neill was not intrigued by fame but by his relationship.

“He’s quite a private guy, he stays away from the limelight,” the singer told Bang Showbiz,.

“He’s a really fun guy but he’s not in the music or entertainment scenen and he doesn’t like the red carpet.”

Online Editors