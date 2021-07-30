Matt Damon has once again voiced his love for Ireland and said that the Emerald Isle is “one of [his] favourite places in the world.”

The Hollywood actor ended up stranded in Dalkey last year when production on his film The Last Duel was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he quickly grew to love his surroundings and even became an honorary local of the seaside village.

Speaking to FM104, the 50-year-old gushed about how much he and his family love Ireland.

“You're in one of my favourite places in the world,” he said to the hosts.

“You guys gave me a better lockdown, believe me, we felt so lucky to be there.

“My kids had the best time, even with everything closed they had the most amazing time.

“My daughter, out of the blue, just blurted out the other day, ‘Dad, I could live there, I could live in Ireland.’

“That's cool when your kid has such a good experience somewhere.”

Damon recently revealed that he made a “deal” with his kids to return to Ireland and travel around in a caravan once things go back to normal.

They had planned to explore the country before the pandemic hit and disrupted their plans.

“We did the first lockdown in Ireland because that's where I was shooting The Last Duel when we got shut down,” he said.

“We had this whole plan to caravan around Ireland and we couldn't do it.

“So, we went and locked down and then we went back and shot six months later and entered another lockdown right at the end of production.

“So, I have a deal with my kids that when we get through this Covid stuff we're going to go back and get a caravan and go see Ireland.”