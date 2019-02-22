Brian O'Driscoll is going back to his roots - his family home in Clontarf.

'We're going to be bedding down in Brian's parents' place', says Amy Huberman

The retired rugby star will live there with his wife, actress Amy Huberman, and their two children while the finishing touches are put to their new home.

The couple, who have been working on securing their dream house in Rathmines since 2016, are due to move out of their Goatstown gaff in the coming days.

However, as renovations on the Georgian property are still continuing, Amy said she and her family will moving in with her in-laws for several weeks.

Actress Amy Huberman. Photo: Conor Healy Photography

There won't be any fighting over who gets the remote, though, as Brian's mum and dad, Geraldine and Frank, will be on holiday.

"We're leaving our house in a couple of days and the new house isn't ready yet, so we're moving to Clontarf for a few weeks," Amy (39) told the Herald.

The couple were finally granted planning permission to renovate the three-storey townhouse early last year.

An objection had previously been lodged by neighbours who said the extension would block out sunlight from their rear garden.

As for any upheaval for children Sadie (6) and Billy (4) after the move, Sadie already goes to school near the new house, so Amy thinks she will settle in just fine.

"I don't think they've processed it yet. I don't think they will until they go," she said.

"They're excited, and my daughter is in school where we're moving, so I already feel like we're there, we just haven't physically moved yet."

As Ireland's next Six Nations match, against Italy, looms this weekend, Brian (39) still feels a bit of "nostalgia" for his playing days.

"Now that it has been a few years, there's a little bit of distance from it," said Amy.

"It's possibly a little bit easier, but when you've been so ingrained in all that, I don't think you can help but have nostalgia for it."

With her own success on TV with her sitcom, Finding Joy, the Cabinteely woman said it had been a "busy year" since she started work on the show.

She said it was great to see it "come to life" on set after she put pen to paper.

She described acting in her own show as a "pinch-me moment".

Herald